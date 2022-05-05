Meet a Musician: Zac Covington tackles songwriting, drumline teaching, musicals and more

Zac Covington plays drums with local group Reliably Bad, and regularly collaborates with other musicians in the area.

When he was growing up, though, his father had a video camera and an editing program. From that was born a sideline, and he often finds himself working as the “video guy” for the groups he plays with.

“When I was in school, we could do little videos whenever we had creative projects,” he said. “So, it was something I was constantly doing when I was young.”

An alum of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies program at UNCG, Covington also works as a drumline instructor.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how he got interested in videography, about a project he’s working on with a group called The Fundamentals, and about why he enjoys playing a song called “She’s Hot” by his friend William Hinson.

How did you get your start in music?

I grew up in Winston-Salem, and both of my parents are musicians, so I grew up in a musical household and was constantly surrounded by music, for better or for worse.

And I went to West Forsyth High School and college at UNCG. I was in the jazz studies program.

Who are some of your musical influences?

That sort of depends on the week. Recently, I’ve been listening to a lot of John Mayer. He’s had some influence with his songwriting and the melodies that he comes up with.

There’s this band called Moonchild that has been influential to the way I think about chord choices or groove choices and instrumentation.

A lot of the music from the ‘70s has been influential, like Earth, Wind & Fire, Luther Vandross. Those cats are pretty influential, and that music is pretty fun for me to listen to.

How would you describe your music?

When I write music, it’s generally for a group that I’m playing with. I say it sort of depends on who is going to be playing that music.

But I do have a more personal project that I’m working on with Matt Laird and Jimmy Washington that we’ll be recording at the end of May. And that music is sort of chill, funk music. It’s funk music, but it’s chill.

What is your creative process like?

That also depends on who the process is with.

Often, someone will have a tune written out, and they’ll be like, “What do you think would be a good groove over this?” And we brainstorm and think of different sections and different grooves to put over the tune.

A lot of what I do is adding drums to things.

In terms of writing non-drum music, I generally try recording voice memos on my phone when I have an idea. Then I take that idea and use a MIDI keyboard, to play a keys part, then a bass and guitar part. Sometimes I have a groove in my head first, because I’m a drummer, then I’ll think about what is the vibe of this groove. What can I put over this to turn it into a meaningful song. Depends on the day and depends on the person.

How did you get interested in shooting video?

When I was young, my dad had a video camera, and he had Sony Vegas, this really hard to use video editing program.

And when I came to college, I took an intro to media studies class, basic lighting and how to use a camera. But after that, I was getting asked to do a few video projects for people, and I thought I would invest in some gear and see about doing this more.

And the start of that was making the Reliably Bad music videos.

I also had a video editing gig for a company for a while, and I spent a lot of time doing video, both shooting and editing stuff, so now, it’s another part of my toolbox.

What does it take to be a good drumline instructor?

My start into drumline and marching band was that I did it in high school, and it was an activity I was pretty active in and enjoyed. So, when I graduated I came back a few times, just to watch. If the instructor wanted me to say anything, I would if I saw something that could use improvement. And in the years following, they asked me to come one or two times a week to sort of help out a little bit here and there. And then they asked me to come be one of the drumline instructors.

It just takes a lot of practice. Like most things in life, you’re not very good at it the first times you do it. It takes time to learn how to do things well.

In this case, I think about how I can deliver the material and the lessons in the most digestible form. Then, I try to think about how I can unify everyone’s technique and sound in a way that everyone can understand and implement, which is hard when you have 16 high schoolers, who range from 4-foot-9 freshmen to 6-foot-2 seniors. It’s been a lot of trial and error, but it’s about constantly trying to re-evaluate what works and what doesn’t.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?

On my own, it would probably be (funk group) Vulfpeck or Cory Wong. They’ve had an influence on my songwriting and my playing, and how I craft a show. I love their shows. It’s sort of a chill, low-volume funk vibe with some antics. That’s sort of my wheelhouse at the moment.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do not sing karaoke, and I don’t really sing in the shower anymore, but I definitely did for a very long time. Well, my partner said I do sing in the shower, which is true, but only every once in a while.

But, it’s a few different things. I’ll listen to music in the shower, and I might sing whatever I’m listening to. That could be a Vulfpeck album, or a Scary Goldings record and singing the melodies along with that.

Every once in a while, I’ll break out the improvisational bebop soloing, just because that’s sort of what I studied in school.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I think one of my favorite songs to perform is one called “She’s Hot,” by my friend (and local artist) William Hinson. It’s got a really great energy and a really great groove that’s just fun. It’s also quite danceable. It’s fun to play that tune on the drums. I sing background vocals as well, so it’s fun to sing and play the drums and shake my booty, all at the same time.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

Usually, if something happens that could be funny or weird, I’m stressed out by it, so it’s not funny or weird. I’m thinking, “What’s going on? How can I fix the situation?”

What’s next for you?

The project I’ll be recording at the end of May with Matt Laird and Jimmy Washington. We’re called The Fundamentals, which refers to the rhythm section being the fundamental group of any popular new music, really from the ‘60s on.

I’m also playing shows with Reliably Bad. We’re playing Shakori Hills (on Friday). Also, I have some one-off gigs with a bunch of different people.

Also, I was playing with “The Spongebob Musical” at UNCG. I got a few more musicals lined up. And I’m playing a few shows here with William Hinson.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com