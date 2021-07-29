Meet an Artist: Filmmaker Clarke Phillips' film 'You Know His Name' is in Joedance Film Festival

How did the pandemic affect filming?

It was definitely hectic. The pandemic taught me how to be more flexible as a filmmaker. It taught me to use my resources and be more creative in things like where the actors are standing. Every shot in the film was thought out, and then we had an outbreak of COVID at the School of the Arts, so we had to be really careful. The actors are always 6 feet apart, and that was something we had to think about without making it too obvious.”

What drew you to filmmaking?

Getting to bring your ideas to life — there’s something really awesome with having an idea that only existed in my head, then pitching it, getting the green light and bringing it to life. Now the little thing you had in your head — the characters and the situations — you can bring them out where they can affect people’s lives.

How does it feel to have your film featured in a festival?

This is the first festival “You Know His Name” has gone into, and it definitely helps solidify the work that I and everyone else put in. It’s also a payoff of the work you put in — people are seeing it and interacting with it. You make your film and you want it to reach broader audiences.