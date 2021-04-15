MerleFest to announce 2021 festival artist lineup; tickets on sale in June for Sept. 16-19 festival

MerleFest is set to officially reconvene Sept. 16-19 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro after canceling last year’s festival because of the pandemic.
On June 10, festival organizers will livestream a 2021 MerleFest Artist Announcement Celebration to give festivalgoers and music fans a full artist lineup. The event will start at 7 p.m. It will also cover health and safety protocols for the festival and feature a nostalgic look back at MerleFest’s past. Festival tickets will go on sale that same day.
MerleFest, which is presented by Window World, will accept entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, now in its 29th year, from April 15 to June 15. CASC is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent.
The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel and country. First- through third-place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2021. There is a $30 fee per entry.
All lyrics must be written in English, and no instrumental entries will be accepted. Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition Sept. 17, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $1,000 cash and a performance slot at MerleFest.
Net proceeds from the contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. To enter, visit merlefest.org/CASC.
MerleFest will also begin accepting applications April 15-May 31 from vendors for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent. To download an application and review the rules and guidelines, go to merlefest.org/vendors.
Contact Fran Daniel at 336-727-7366.