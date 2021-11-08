Mike Epps brings comedy show to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Actor and comedian Mike Epps will bring laughs to the Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 12, with the No Remorse Comedy Show.

Epps along with special guest host, Sommore, will deliver laughs along with entertainers, including Gary Owen, Arnez J, Lavell Crawford and Tony Rock.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $59, $75, $99, $125 and $250 (not including fees). They go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Epps is currently starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes.

His recent film credits include “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks,” the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy.

Epps is currently working on a new one-hour comedy special, a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike.” Up next, Epps will be starring in “Last Friday,” and portraying comedy legend, Richard Pryor, in Adam McKay’s untitled L.A. Lakers drama series for HBO.