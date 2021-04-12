Mister A&T Victor Solomon advances to the next level on "The Voice"

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon will be moving on to the Knock Out round on "The Voice" singing competition.

Mister A&T, who is from Peoria, Ill., sang against contestant Deion Warren in the Battle Rounds on Monday.

Coach John Legend gave the two Usher's "You Got It Bad."

R&B singer Brandy is Legend's choice for mentor this season. She and Legend took Solomon and Warren through practice for their performance.

"What I love about Victor's voice is his conviction," Brandy said. "You can tell he's just singing from his core."

Solomon talked about how his mother didn't allow him to listen to or sing secular music as he was growing up.

"This is the first time I'm singing a non-gospel song on a big stage," he said.

Knowing that prompted Legend to remind Solomon that stage presence was also part of the competition.

Solomon's singing and performance won over Legend.

"I wasn't sure about you, Victor, honestly," he said. "I wasn't sure you were gonna come through and give the physical performance that you needed to give, and my God, you went beyond exceeding my expectations. It's was a fantastic performance."