Molly Tuttle, Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen to perform at N.C. Folk Festival

● Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen (N.C. bluegrass). The Burlington couple brings together the sounds of the late bluegrass singers Ralph Stanley mixed with Hazel Dickens.

Dewey Brown played fiddle as a Clinch Mountain Boy for Stanley for 11 years, until Stanley died in 2016. Leslie Brown's upbringing in the Appalachian Mountains of Vansant, Va., has played a significant role in her songwriting, dancing and singing.

They run two festivals, the bluegrass gathering "Deweyfest" and "Gospelfest" in Burlington. They are releasing a new CD called "Jealousy" with their band, The Carolina Gentlemen.

● Shamarr Allen (New Orleans funk and hip hop). Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” Allen has collaborated with renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harry Connick Jr. and Lenny Kravitz. Allen also is a music composer, writer and producer.

The presentation of Allen is funded, in part, by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the North Carolina Arts Council.