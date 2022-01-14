 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monster Jam moves up Greensboro event to Saturday morning due to winter storm threat
top story

Monster Jam moves up Greensboro event to Saturday morning due to winter storm threat

Monster Jam

Monster Jam

 Feld Entertainment Global Public Relations, provided

Monster Jam has been rescheduled because of the expected inclement weather. The monster truck event will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. It was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Tickets already bought will automatically be honored for the Saturday event.

If you are unable to attend Saturday, refunds or exchanges will be given wherever customers bought their tickets.

The 7 p.m. Saturday Monster Jam will go on as scheduled.

Tickets are available for both Saturday shows at ticketmaster.com.

Visit greensborocoliseum or felderentertainment.com/customer-service for more information.

