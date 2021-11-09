Monster Jam to return to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Monster Jam returns on Jan. 15 and 16 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets are now available on www.ticketmaster.com. Prices were not included in Tuesday's announcement.

Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 15, with a pit party from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. Jan. 16, with a pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam machines are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 mph. The lineup includes vehicles such as Grave Digger and El Toro Loco, along with drivers ranging from Brianna Mahon to Chad Tingler.

Monster Jam organizers said they are monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards regarding COVID-19 protocols. Find out the latest details at the Greensboro Coliseum website.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.