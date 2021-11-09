 Skip to main content
Monster Jam to return to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO — Monster Jam returns on Jan. 15 and 16 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets are now available on www.ticketmaster.com. Prices were not included in Tuesday's announcement. 

Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 15, with a pit party from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. Jan. 16, with a pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam machines are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 mph. The lineup includes vehicles such as Grave Digger and El Toro Loco, along with drivers ranging from Brianna Mahon to Chad Tingler. 

Monster Jam organizers said they are monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards regarding COVID-19 protocols. Find out the latest details at the Greensboro Coliseum website.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. 

Greensboro fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. 

The Arena Series East Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.

