Moroccan food truck is rockin' all over the Triad these days

“She came to me and said, ‘It’s great to be helping the family but I want to do something on my own,’” Neel said.

They considered a truck that specialized in pastries, but finally decided on Moroccan food, which no one else in the Triad was doing on a truck.

“We did a lot of research,” Neel said. “Then we took our savings and built a truck from scratch.”

Neel and Guennoun said it was rough going at first. There’s a lot of competition among the food trucks — and the busiest, most lucrative spots typically go to the more established trucks. “We would take any job we were offered,” Guennoun said. Slowly but surely, they developed a reputation.

“If you believe in yourself, you can build a name,” she said.

These days, the couple takes the truck out four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday, sometimes twice a day. Neel takes orders while Guennoun does the cooking. On busy days, they get help from their friend Fatima Chehaitli.

They reserve Sundays for family time with their three kids — 10-year-old twin sons Osama and Nasir and 12-year-old daughter Mariam — and Mondays and Tuesdays are devoted to ordering, prep and other chores. “We make everything from scratch, so we do a lot of prep,” Neel said.