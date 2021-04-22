‘Mortal Kombat’ star Chin Han, director Simon McQuoid share how movie stays true to the classic video game

The movie was directed by filmmaker Simon McQuoid, who has worked on numerous ad campaigns for video games, including “Halo.”

It was important to McQuoid that each of the “Mortal Kombat” characters got their moments to shine in the movie.

“There were key ingredients and key aspects to the title that just simply couldn’t change,” McQuoid told The News. “It was really about bringing things that already existed out within the canon of ‘Mortal Kombat’ and elevating them. It wasn’t about changing them.

“It was about, ‘OK, how do we make that costume, or that hat, or that story point, or that fight or that fatality? How do we make that really powerful, believable, entertaining cinematic version of what people might know?’”

The new movie reboots a “Mortal Kombat” film series that released two movies during the 1990s. There have also been 11 main video games in the franchise, in addition to numerous spinoffs.