Movie review: Aaron Sorkin goes full Aaron Sorkin in slickly entertaining 'Trial of the Chicago 7'

Demonstrators clashing with police. Black men violently silenced. A court battle waged by a vindictive administration. A fraught election year, a fast-climbing death toll, a nation in turmoil.

These are a few of the things we see and hear in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin's slick, garrulous new movie about the bloody chaos that erupted outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention and the trumped-up legal circus that followed. The echoes of our political present, booming at us from across half a century, are about as subtle as the shouts we hear during the protests and later on the courthouse: "The whole world is watching!" Indeed it was, as it is now.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" is a juicy courtroom drama, a sweeping '60s panorama, an epic of liberal hand wringing and an all-you-can-eat actors' buffet rolled into one. It also, to its credit, rarely exaggerates its own topicality.

Sorkin, who wrote the script in 2007 (and eventually inherited the directing reins from Steven Spielberg), understands that the story being told here is never not timely. And he and his collaborators have applied their considerable skill to telling that story in as crisp, cogent and streamlined a fashion as possible and to let the present-day implications follow on their own.