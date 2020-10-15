Movie review: Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' is ... good?

And yet it feels like it's been a while since it was this much fun to watch Sandler goofing around. Sandler, already inextricably linked to Thanksgiving, has now left a mark on Halloween. Maybe it's because his movies can seem like (highly paid) extended vacations with friends, but holidays seem to work for him.

The destination this time is Salem, Mass., where Hubie Dubois (Sandler), is a thermos-carrying stunted man-child who's been the butt of jokes since high school, taunted for his unhipness and his good-hearted sincerity. He's an immediately familiar protagonist for Sandler — a cousin to Canteen Boy and a brother to Bobby Boucher of "The Water Boy." Hubie, a Halloween devotee who's nevertheless easily spooked by the season's decorations, has anointed himself the holiday's official "monitor" in Salem.