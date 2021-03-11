Movie review: Anthony Hopkins gives desperately humane performance as man with dementia in 'The Father'

Florian Zeller’s “The Father” is not the dementia drama one might expect.

Rather than deliver anything treacly or maudlin, the French playwright, adapting his own play for his directorial debut, has crafted an M.C. Escher-esque looping maze of the mind on screen, placing the audience directly within the point of view of dementia itself. This lived experience is beautifully, and heartbreakingly, expressed by star Anthony Hopkins, playing a man named Anthony who is grappling with his disintegrating reality and unreliable memories.

Zeller places us inside Anthony’s head right away, via the opera music that he listens to on headphones inside his perfectly appointed flat. This flat, filled with art and music, soon becomes an impossible puzzle box. As a viewer, one must strain to place everything within space and time. The heavy black front door remains a constant, but everything else, including the people within, soon become slippery, mysterious and untrustworthy.