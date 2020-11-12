Movie review: Eva Green is at her best in the deeply stirring astronaut drama 'Proxima'

Green, often typecast as witches and femmes fatales, here takes on a too-rare leading role devoid of any such fantastical trappings and emerges with one of the strongest performances of her career. The athletic demands are formidable, but they are more than matched by the emotional ones: Green achieves an especially moving rapport with the young Boulant-Lemesle, terrific as a girl who's frightened at losing her mom for a year — or forever, should something go horribly wrong.

Sarah is hardly the first movie astronaut to confront feelings of guilt over leaving children behind on terra firma, as her fellow voyagers in "First Man," "Ad Astra" and "Interstellar," among others, can surely attest. Those other protagonists, of course, were men, and within even the remarkable, rarefied field of space travel, Winocour subtly pinpoints an all-too-unremarkable double standard. An astronaut like Mike may think nothing of having his wife (Nancy Tate) take care of their sons for a year.

Sarah, however, is made to feel the particularly heavy weight of her decision. It's there in the mix of support and resentment she gets from Stella's astrophysicist father (Lars Eidinger) or in the guilt-tripping questions asked by Wendy (Sandra Huller), a psychologist preparing mother and daughter for long-term separation.