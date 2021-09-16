Movie review: 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' offers grace, empathy to an iconic televangelist

Chastain’s performance is not so much an imitation or channeling of Tammy Faye, but rather a tribute to the distinct qualities that made her such a fascinating presence: the makeup, yes, but also her perennially chipper nature and high baby voice, inspired by Betty Boop.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” unfolds at an almost breakneck pace, a head rush of charismatic preaching and showbiz scheming, the tone reflective of Tammy Faye’s consistently upbeat nature, powered by endless Diet Cokes, later smoothed over with Ativan. Her charm and screen presence were an integral part of the Bakkers’ TV success, and her televised displays of emotion remain precursors to the kind of content that audiences seek out on reality TV today.

This film has a very specific perspective, and it does not stop and dwell on certain things that don’t have much to do with Tammy Faye herself, glossing over the influence Rev. Jerry Falwell (Vincent D’Onofrio) had on Republican politics in the 1980s (the reverberations of which are felt mightily today), and sharing only basic details of the Jessica Hahn scandal. This is a film about Tammy Faye’s personal experiences of this roller coaster life, the faith that propelled her to such heights, and the loyalty that was her ultimate downfall.