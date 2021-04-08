Movie review: Idris Elba drama enhanced by real-life urban cowboys

Staub spent two years getting to know the Fletcher Street Stables community, and it shows, especially in his welcome choice to feature several real urban cowboys. One is Jamil Prattis as Paris, who teaches Cole how to clean manure out of a stall (tip: use a wheelbarrow). Then there’s Ivannah Mercedes as Esha, a young woman at the stables who advises Cole that horses aren’t the only ones that need “breaking in” — he does, too. There’s a sweet hint of romance, and when Esha teaches Cole how to stand up on a horse, it’s a gesture rich in symbolism.

Not to give anything away, but t’s pretty clear Harp and Cole will wind up appreciating each other. Elba, who unsurprisingly looks great on a horse (but in truth is somewhat allergic to them), has fewer lines than we might like, but gives off a steady, grizzled vibe that grounds the movie. He also pulls off a motivational speech that would sound way too corny coming from anyone else. As for McLaughlin, the film would falter without his fresh, honest and unaffected presence throughout.

The best comes last, though — and by that we mean the closing credits, where members of the Fletcher Street community (the city of Philadelphia is developing the vacant lots they use, we learn) discuss its importance, especially to youngsters who would otherwise be on the streets.

“I think if more people knew how important the stable was to so many young people who don’t have anywhere else to go ...” Mercedes says — not finishing the sentence. But she doesn’t have to.