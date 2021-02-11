Movie review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' an intimate, maddening, tragic telling of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton's murder

How does a filmmaker reckon with the unjust death of Fred Hampton? The Black Panther Party deputy chairman was murdered in his sleep in 1969, at age 21, by Chicago police in conjunction with the FBI.

Director Shaka King focuses on Hampton’s words and revolutionary beliefs in his film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” crafting an inspiring portrait of the young activist, paired with an examination of the FBI’s insidious cultivation of informant William O’Neal, who was integral to their surveillance and murder of Hampton. King’s dual focus and stylish cinematic approach makes for a biopic that is at once rousing, maddening and desperately tragic.

Daniel Kaluuya, one of the best working actors today, is transformed, and riveting, as Hampton; it’s hard to imagine a better performance by an actor this year. His cadence and speech patterns, especially in his public speaking, are a blend of preaching, proselytizing and poetry, his vocal rhythms swinging from rat-a-tat to rock steady.