Movie review: Lesley Manville, Diane Lane heighten well-plotted, soapy Western family noir 'Let Him Go'

Thomas Bezucha's adaptation of Larry Watson's 2013 novel, "Let Him Go," is at once spare and syrupy. Set in the American West in 1951, it's a soapy Western family noir, as one of the characters puts it, a "real blood feud," dampening the North Dakota soil upon which this war is fought.

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner star as Margaret and George Blackledge, a grieving Montana couple. Just a few short scenes set up their dilemma. George singing to their baby grandson Jimmy with their son and daughter-in-law. Then, a riderless horse; a body by the creek. Black clothing for a funeral, and then an uncomfortable wedding. Their grandson's new stepfather, Donny (Will Brittain), backhanding his mother, Lorna (Kayli Carter), on the street. A hastily vacated apartment. That's all we need to know to understand the quest on which Margaret sets, determined to go with or without her husband, to find Jimmy and bring him back. George joins her, of course.

In North Dakota, searching for their grandson and his new stepfamily, the Weboys, the Blackledges follow a trail of clues and small-town gossip that grows more and more ominous. The sunny yet steely Margaret leads with a forceful kindness, asserting "we're family," as a means of accessing her grandson. But at the end of a long rural road, she finds a group of people she'd never want to be kin to.