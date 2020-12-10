Movie review: On the ice, after the apocalypse, with George Clooney getting terrific direction from ... George Clooney in ‘The Midnight Sky’

The script is from Mark L. Smith, adapting the 2016 debut novel “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton. As director, Clooney’s most significant achievement is getting everyone in the same, tonally tricky story, and in overseeing a complex array of digital effects big enough to immerse us, but purposeful enough not to crowd out the humans.

Cinematographer Martin Ruhe, who shot “Control” and worked on Clooney’s Hulu “Catch-22” adaptation, isolates Augustine in his forbidding environment, frequently deploying the classiest possible update to the iPhone portrait setting, blurring everything around the focal point. It’s a canny tactic, paving the way for convincing depictions of outdoor snow blindness. In space, the images are crisp and inviting, even when the space explorers enter virtual-reality memories of their families far away.

I’ll admit it: When the orphaned waif showed up, looking like a kid auditioning for Young Cosette in “Les Miserables,” I worried that “The Midnight Sky” would get lost in a schmaltz blizzard. But both as director and star, Clooney finesses this character, and her place in the story. Reluctant father figure and hardy daughter figure become conduits for a tale about what we leave behind, and of hanging onto memories of life in the Before Times. Metaphorically, we can all relate.

This film feels both expansive and intimate. The dual narrative tracks keep it interesting. Whether you buy the central idea here, as the two tracks become one, isn’t the deal-breaker it might’ve been in other hands. This is easily Clooney’s finest hour behind the camera since “Good Night, and Good Luck” 15 years ago. And it’s one of his finest performances.