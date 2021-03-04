Movie review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' featuring Disney's first Southeast Asian heroine, is a moving adventure

In keeping with Asian folklore, these dragons are not enemies but guardians of humanity, aligned less with fire than with the life-giving elements of water and air. And when the Druun first showed up and began their Medusa-like rampage, the dragons made the ultimate sacrifice, pouring their powers into a magical gem that banished the Druun and saved the world.

But the dragons themselves disappeared, and the foolish Kumandrans never learned from their mistakes. Near the beginning of “Raya and the Last Dragon,” their greed and infighting cause the precious Dragon Gem to shatter into pieces, allowing the Druun to return with a vengeance.

After losing her noble chieftain father (Daniel Dae Kim) to the Druun’s unstoppable onslaught, Raya, princess of Heart, vows to recover the pieces of the gem — a mission that will find her happily resurrecting Sisu and making other friends along the way. They’re sweet if somewhat paint-by-numbers company: There’s a street-smart boy chef from Tail, a benevolent big lug from Spine and a light-fingered toddler from Talon. (I could’ve done without the latter, which caused a fresh flareup of post-”Baby Geniuses” stress disorder.)