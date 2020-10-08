Movie review: Semiautobiographical 'Forty-Year-Old Version' is rarest of films: funny, wry, incisive, sexy and sincere

Yearning for more traditional trappings of success (like money), she badgers her best friend and agent Archie (Peter Y. Kim) for a bigger production. So Archie presses the flesh in the tiny inner circles of the very white Manhattan theater scene, urging Radha to woo a prospective producer, J. Whitman (Reed Birney), who in turn promises to produce her play if it's more about "gentrification," and requests she write a Harriet Tubman musical.

Whitman is an example of the piercingly funny satire of white theater producers Blank delivers in "The Forty-Year-Old Version." In this searing but also hilarious sendup, Black creators are hired to make Black art for white people, who urge them to include more strife, more hip-hop, more vernacular, more stereotypes, even if it's not accurate to their experience or story.

This world has Radha at her breaking point. After an unfortunate incident with Whitman at a cocktail party, her real voice, stifled by producers, gatekeepers and critics, comes spilling forth in words and rhymes, as she raps in front of her bedroom mirror. She follows this creative muse like an addict, finding an underground producer, D (Oswin Benjamin) and recording a track called "Poverty Porn," taking on the MC handle "Radhamus Prime" with an idea to make a mixtape.