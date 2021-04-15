Movie review: 'Thunder Force' is forced and lacking any thunder

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, have managed to put out not one but two movies during this pandemic. It prompts two questions: What did we do to deserve them? And how do we stop it?

McCarthy enlists — and immediately wastes — the services of Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer for the superhero buddy comedy “Thunder Force,” a meandering nothingburger of a film.

It’s the fifth team-up between McCarthy and Falcone — they previously did “The Boss,” “Tammy,” “Life of the Party” and “Superintelligence.” It’s clear they’ve gotten progressively worse and McCarthy’s welcome manic, anarchic energy is no longer disarming.

This time around, McCarthy and Spencer play two middle-aged friends who become superheroes after one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers. We’d settle for a formula that makes this film work.

This premise offers the filmmakers the chance to send-up superhero films, but “Thunder Force” mostly just apes them with alarming slackness. It’s corny when it needs to be edgy and stupid when it needs to be clever.