Movie reviews: 'Sebring' and 'Stuntwomen' documentaries peel back layers of Hollywood history

'Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story'

"Stuntwomen" is full of great footage of some of the most memorable female stunt work in film history. There's the helicopter rescue from a car flying off a bridge in "True Lies," with Jamie Lee Curtis barely making it out (stunt performed by Donna Keegan). There's Trinity's death-defying motorcycle run through wrong-way traffic in "The Matrix Reloaded" (Carrie-Anne Moss doubled by Debbie Evans). There's Black Widow fighting her way through multiple Marvel movies (that's Heidi Moneymaker doing the butt-kicking for Scarlett Johansson).

In fact, there are so many feats of derring-do by so many skilled stunt performers that most viewers are likely to lose track of who is who. The featured stuntwomen are introduced once, briefly, in the front of the film, then mostly not identified again, though we're treated to a number of their behind-the-scenes reminiscences. There's no chronology; rather, the documentary is roughly organized by topic: How women started doing on-camera stunts; proving they could do them, rather than male performers donning wigs and dresses; the jaw-dropping driving skill of the legendary Debbie Evans; how rare it is for stuntwomen to ascend to the title of stunt coordinator; etc.