2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will screen films at Red Cinemas in Greensboro

The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will be April 21-30 and will offer traditional in-person and virtual screenings. The festival will feature 174 films representing 33 countries culled from a pool of nearly 1,700 submitted films.

Honorees this year highlight women spanning the history of film and include Master of Cinema Award recipients Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Hayley Mills, Kristi Zea and Karmic Release Ltd. Spark Awards for 2022 will go to Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry.

5:30 p.m. April 25: “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard

This documentary spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which has been helping those affected by the war in Ukrainian. The film traces the organization’s mission and evolution over 12 years from being a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

8 p.m. April 25: “Shadown on the Wall,” directed by Patrick Jackson with special guest Gigi Perreau

This classic film noir features Master of Cinema Honoree Gigi Perreau as a child who witnesses a murder but enters a state of shock rendering her unable to identify the killer. Will innovative therapy under the direction of her psychiatrist, played by Nancy Davis, before becoming Mrs. Ronald Reagan, enable her to make an identification before the wrong man is executed for the crime? Perreau will introduce the film and share memories from her career. She is a legend from Hollywood’s Golden Era who has been in 40 films and has acted for TV and theater.

5:30 p.m. April 26: “Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever,” directed by Michael Frierson

Fred Chappell is one of the most important Southern writers and was instrumental in UNCG’s Creative Writing program where he taught for 40 years. He grew up on a farm in the Great Smoky Mountains. His early life was marked by the struggle between the old ways of Appalachia that lingered because of the region’s isolation and the new ways of modern industry. Frierson will be in attendance for the screening.

8 p.m. April 26: “Girl Picture,” directed by Alli Haapasalo

This winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Category at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival follows Mimmi, Emma and Rönkkö, three girls at the cusp of womanhood, trying to draw their own contours. Over three consecutive Fridays, two of them experience the earth-moving effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced before: pleasure.

5:30 p.m. April 27: “The Levys of Monticello,” directed by Steven Pressman

When Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he left behind a mountain of personal debt, which forced his heirs to sell his beloved Monticello home and all its possessions. This documentary tells the little-known story of the Levy family, who owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century — far longer than Jefferson or his descendants.

8 p.m. April 27: “Linoleum,” directed by Colin West

The host of a failing children’s science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage. But a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality. The film features Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Shaloub and Michael Ian Black.

5:30 p.m. April 28: “American River,” directed by Scott Morris

This documentary follows Mary Bruno and guide Carl Alderson on a four-day, 80-mile adventure down the Passaic River in New Jersey, from its pristine source in a wildlife refuge to its toxic mouth in Newark Bay. Along the way, the filmmakers engage residents, historians and advocates in candid conversations. Morris and executive producer Dillard Kirby will attend the screening.

8 p.m. April 28: “Americanish,” directed by Iman K. Zawahry

Career-driven sisters Maryan and Sam and their newly immigrated cousin Ameera must navigate the sometimes conflicting demands of romance, culture, work and family in Jackson Heights, Queens. The film delves into the complexity of trying to honor and break from cultural traditions while balancing personal values and career goals. This is the first Muslim American romantic comedy directed by one of the few Muslim American women filmmakers, the 2022 Spark Award winning Iman K. Zawahry, who will be in attendance at the Winston-Salem screening of the film on April 23 at UNC School of the Arts.