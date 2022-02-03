A brief look at 'Jackass Forever'

‘Jackass Forever’
Synopsis: Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.
Rating: R (language throughout, graphic nudity, dangerous stunts, strong crude material)
Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Theaters: The Grande, AMC Greensboro 18, Red Cinemas, Four Seasons, Palladium, AMC High Point 8
A review was not available at press time.
