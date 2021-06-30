 Skip to main content
A brief look at 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'
The Boss Baby/Ted Templeton, voiced by Alec Baldwin and young Tim Templeton, voiced by James Marsden, in a scene from "The Boss Baby: Family Business."

 DreamWorks Animation

Synopsis: The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at 7-year-old Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. Their sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies.

Rating: PG (some mild rude humor)

Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Theaters: The Grande, AMC Greensboro 18, Four Seasons, Palladium, AMC High Point 8

 

