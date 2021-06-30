 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A brief look at 'The Forever Purge'
0 Comments

A brief look at 'The Forever Purge'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Film Review - The Forever Purge

Josh Lucas in a scene from "The Forever Purge."

 Jake Giles Netter, Universal Pictures

'The Forever Purge'

Synopsis: Following the presidential elections from the last year and abolition of the Purge, a Mexican couple escaping from a drug cartel is stranded on a Texas ranch. There, they will be at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them.

Rating: R (strong/bloody violence, language throughout)

Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Theaters: The Grande, AMC Greensboro 18, Four Seasons, Palladium, AMC High Point 8

 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her fashion inspirations and favorite red carpet moment

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News