A brief look at 'The Forever Purge'

'The Forever Purge'
Synopsis: Following the presidential elections from the last year and abolition of the Purge, a Mexican couple escaping from a drug cartel is stranded on a Texas ranch. There, they will be at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them.
Rating: R (strong/bloody violence, language throughout)
Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Theaters: The Grande, AMC Greensboro 18, Four Seasons, Palladium, AMC High Point 8
