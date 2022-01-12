A quick look at 'Belle'

'Belle'

Synopsis: Suzu is a shy, high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters "U," a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious "beast" and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.