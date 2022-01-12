 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A quick look at 'Belle'
0 Comments

A quick look at 'Belle'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Film Review - Belle

Belle (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) in "Belle."

 GKids

'Belle'

Synopsis: Suzu is a shy, high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters "U," a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious "beast" and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.

Rating: PG (thematic content, language, brief suggestive material, violence)

Running time: 2 hours, 1 minute

Theaters: The Grande, Four Seasons, Palladium

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Geena Davis recalls actor telling her she was 'too old' to be his romantic interest

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 10 best movies of 2021
Movies

The 10 best movies of 2021

Although 2020 was largely spent unable to enjoy a movie on a big screen, 2021 saw a return to movie theaters that, for this cinema lover at le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert