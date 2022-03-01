Animated short films up for Oscars are spellbinding — but not for children

Ingrid has a face and arms made from a pottery-like substance and when we first meet her she is on an airplane and there is a hole in the side of her head. Beautifully animated, “Bestia” casts a powerful, perverse, dream-like spell, and it only gets more powerful when we learn that Ingrid is based on a real Chilean woman and notorious DINA torturer.

In Daniel Ojari and Michael Please’s stop-motion animated, absolutely delightful “Robin Robin,” a robin named Robin (Bronte Carmichael) is adopted by a family of kind and loving mice. Robin tries her best to be a mouse, but fails in countless amusing ways before and after meeting a magpie (Richard E. Grant), whose goal in life is to steal the shiny “wishing star” off a Christmas tree in a “Who-Man’s” house.

The enemy of the thieving birds is a big cat (Gillian Anderson) eager to get her teeth and claws into them. Grant and Anderson are as wonderful as you might expect. But the humming and singing Carmichael as Robin is the real scene-stealer.

“I’m a terrible mouse,” she laments. You won’t be surprised to learn that “Robin Robin” is an Aardman Animations production.