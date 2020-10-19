Carolina Theatre to screen Hocus Pocus; announces additional shows in the Ghostlight Concert Series

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre will host a screening of Hocus Pocus and two live concerts in the coming weeks as a part of the ongoing Ghostlight Concert Series, according to a news release from the theatre.

Hocus Pocus will mark the first film screening at the theatre in more than seven months. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 100 guests will be admitted to each of two Hocus Pocus screenings in the 1,200-seat auditorium, the theatre said.

The shows are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 and tickets cost $8. There will be no walk-up sales, the theatre said, and only ticketed guests will be allowed inside the theatre.

Precautions to ensure a safe space during the screenings include contactless entry, potential temperature checks, complimentary disposable masks upon request and social distancing. People will be asked to sign a liability waiver, according to the theatre.

The theatre also will soon host two new shows that have been added to the lineup for Ghostlight Concerts, an emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. The events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date.