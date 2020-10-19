Carolina Theatre to screen Hocus Pocus; announces additional shows in the Ghostlight Concert Series

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre will host a screening of Hocus Pocus and two live concerts in the coming weeks as a part of the ongoing Ghostlight Concert Series, according to a news release from the theatre.
Hocus Pocus will mark the first film screening at the theatre in more than seven months. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 100 guests will be admitted to each of two Hocus Pocus screenings in the 1,200-seat auditorium, the theatre said.
The shows are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 and tickets cost $8. There will be no walk-up sales, the theatre said, and only ticketed guests will be allowed inside the theatre.
Precautions to ensure a safe space during the screenings include contactless entry, potential temperature checks, complimentary disposable masks upon request and social distancing. People will be asked to sign a liability waiver, according to the theatre.
The theatre also will soon host two new shows that have been added to the lineup for Ghostlight Concerts, an emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. The events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date.
Since the series debuted in early October, each performance has sold out, the theatre said
On Oct. 31, the theatre will host Viva la Muerte at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show already are sold out.
Tickets can still be purchased for the Nov. 7 Ghostlight Concert of Debbie the Artist, a non-binary Black-queer-feminist who embodies the power of creative expression as a vehicle for social change, the theatre said.
Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert Series show are $20 before tax, which includes one admission, one concessions item and one beverage, according to the theatre.
All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door, the theatre said.
