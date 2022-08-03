Carolina Theatre's summer film festival continues with classic movies

Carolina Theatre’s Summer Film Fest will continue this week with classic movies.

The schedule is:

7 p.m. Aug. 4: “Grease.” A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines? (1978, Rated PG, 1 hour, 50 minutes)

7 p.m. Aug. 8: “Strangers on a Train.” Tennis star Guy Haines is enraged by his wife’s refusal to finalize their divorce so he can wed senator’s daughter Anne. He strikes up a conversation with a stranger, Bruno Anthony, and unwittingly sets in motion a deadly chain of events. (1951, Rated PG, 1 hour, 41 minutes)

7 p.m. Aug. 9: “Dirty Dancing.” Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle. (1987, Rated PG-13, 1 hour, 37 minutes)

7 p.m. Aug. 10: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” A boy learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. He is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, an English boarding school for wizards. (2001, Rated PG. 2 hours, 32 minutes)

7 p.m. Aug. 11: “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The epic tale in which an intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) tries to beat a band of Nazis to a unique religious relic which is central to their plans for world domination. (1981, Rated PG, 1 hours, 45 minutes)

Tickets are $7 at carolinatheatre.com or at the door. A $1 discount will be available for seniors, students, military, first responders and educators.