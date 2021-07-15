Don Cheadle and director Malcolm D. Lee share how ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ brings the classic franchise into the digital age

Al G., meanwhile, constructs a lineup featuring virtually upgraded versions of NBA and WNBA stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson and Nneka Ogwumike.

“The ability to do this mixed media, where we have animated characters with live-action characters and these (computer-generated) worlds where you can create really spectacular visual vistas” was interesting, said Cheadle, who stressed the importance of “still keeping with the theme of the original movie with this big basketball game for super high stakes at its core.”

He worked closely with the filmmakers to fine-tune the villainous Al G., with director Malcolm D. Lee describing Cheadle as “one the finest actors ever to grace the screen.”

“What was put before us was trying to figure out a way to humanize what is ostensibly a virtual piece of tech and come up with what he wants, how he goes about getting it and how he intends to manipulate not only the circumstances but (Cedric Joe’s) character, Dominic, to his own ends,” Cheadle explained.

Both Cheadle and Lee praised working with James, who also produced the movie. Lee, who joined the project after James was already attached, said the Los Angeles Lakers star was the perfect “transcendent global icon” to follow Jordan’s performance in the original film.