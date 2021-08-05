Even if you love Julianne Moore, you've probably missed some of her 7 best performances

Come to think of it, none of those people sounds all that ordinary. Moore can disappear into characters who are mothers, teachers or Joan Baez (“I’m Not There”) because she locates the specific behaviors that help us believe in them. Not only is Moore wildly different from film to film but her characters often vary within the length of a movie, as if she recognizes that none of us presents the same face to everyone.

“I don’t think I come at acting ever from a performative place,” Moore has said, somewhat surprisingly. A voracious reader all her life, she said, “I like the feeling of being in the middle of a story, and when I started acting, that’s what it felt like: being inside a book.”

Obviously, it’s an actor’s job to disappear into characters but Moore’s insistence that she is a storyteller may be the reason that, in the following and many other movies, she’s so adept at finding the ordinary humanity in extraordinary women.