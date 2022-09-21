Fall movie preview: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Black Adam,' 'The Fablemans' on the way

Movies: They’re back!

Well, technically they came back on a more regular release schedule last summer after a year of COVID-19-induced chaos. But 2022 has at least so far seen a steady drip of Hollywood content being injected into streaming services and movie theaters nationwide.

Here’s a look at some of the latest blockbusters, Oscars bait and more hitting both theaters and streaming this fall. Please keep in mind that although the movie-release calendar seems to have been mostly stabilized at this point, these dates remain fluid and may change over the course of the next few months.

Sept. 23

“Don’t Worry Darling” (theaters): A young 1950s couple living in a company-created community begin to wonder if everything is as perfect as it seems. Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Prime Video): Lena Dunham wrote the screenplay for and directed this film adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel of the same name about a 14-year-old girl in 13th-century England. Starring Bella Ramsey, Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Sept. 30

“Bros” (theaters): Two men form a love connection in this romantic comedy featuring an almost entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. Directed by Nicholas Stoller and starring Billy Eichner, Luke McFarlane, Monica Raymund and Guillermo Diaz.

“Smile” (theaters): A doctor begins to think she’s losing her mind after witnessing a strange incident involving a patient. Directed by Parker Finn and starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Rob Morgan and Kal Penn.

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (Prime Video): Best friends Abby and Gretchen are tested when Gretchen is possessed by a demon. This adaptation of the 2016 Grady Hendrix novel of the same name was directed by Damon Thomas and stars Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu.

Oct. 7

“Amsterdam” (theaters): David O. Russell returns to the big screen for his first feature since 2015’s “Joy.” His latest directorial effort follows three friends as they become the prime suspects in a 1930s murder mystery. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Michael Shannon and Zoe Saldana.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (theaters): Josh Gordon and Will Speck directed this live-action/animation hybrid film adaptation of Bernard Waber’s 1965 children’s book of the same name about a crocodile living in New York City. Shawn Mendes voices the titular Lyle alongside a cast that also includes Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Brett Gelman.

Oct. 14

“Halloween Ends” (theaters and Peacock): The 13th film in the “Halloween” franchise once again finds Laurie Strode going up against deranged killer Michael Myers. Directed by David Gordon Greene and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and James Jude Courtney.

“White Bird: A Wonder Story” (theaters): Based on R.J. Palacio’s 2019 graphic novel of the same name, this prequel to the 2017 film “Wonder” flashes back to Julian’s grandmother’s experiences growing up in World War II-era France. Directed by Marc Forster and starring Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt and Bryce Gheisar.

Oct. 21

“Black Adam” (theaters): Black Adam is freed after 5,000 years of imprisonment and begins using the immense power given to him by the Egyptian gods to dole out a brutal brand of justice. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan.

“Ticket to Paradise” (theaters): Two divorced parents travel to Bali and attempt to sabotage their daughter’s wedding to stop her from making what they perceive as a big mistake. Directed by Ol Parker and starring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (theaters): A friendship suddenly ends and shatters both parties’ lives in this dramedy that finds writer-director Martin McDonagh reuniting with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Also starring Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Oct. 28

“Prey for the Devil” (theaters): A nun is forced to reckon with her own past while trying to save a young girl from a demonic force. Directed by Daniel Stamm and starring Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Christian Navarro and Colin Salmon.

“Run Sweetheart Run” (Prime Video): Blumhouse Productions’ latest horror-thriller follows what happens after a single mother’s blind date goes horribly wrong. Directed by Shana Feste and starring Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek and Clark Gregg.

October TBD

“Tar” (theaters): Todd Field’s first directorial effort since 2006’s “Little Children” is set in the world of classical music and stars Cate Blanchett as renowned conductor and composer Lydia Tar. Also starring Mark Strong, Julian Glover and Nina Hoss.

Nov. 4

“My Policeman” (Prime Video): Based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, this film adaptation finds a police officer, a schoolteacher and a museum curator desperately trying to keep their shared secret from ruining their lives. Directed by Michael Grandage and starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett.

Nov. 11

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (theaters): The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film finds the kingdom of Wakanda defending itself from invading forces following the death of its king, T’Challa. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Michaela Coel.

Nov. 18

“The Menu” (theaters): A young couple travel to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant run by a chef who takes an unorthodox approach to the cuisine he prepares. Directed by Mark Mylod and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo and Judith Light.

“She Said” (theaters): New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor work on the story that would eventually expose Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct and help inspire the #MeToo movement. Directed by Maria Schrader and starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher.

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video): Two American siblings attend their half sister’s wedding in the English countryside. Directed by Claire Scanlon and starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Allison Janney and Tony Goldwyn.

Nov. 23

“The Fablemans” (theaters): Steven Spielberg directs this semi-autobiographical tale about a young boy growing up in post-World War II Arizona who discovers a devastating family secret. Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

“Strange World” (theaters): Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest adventure features a family of explorers who must put their differences aside to complete their mission. Its voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Alan Tudyk, Lucy Liu and Dennis Quaid.

“Devotion” (theaters): This adaptation of Adam Makos’ novel “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice” chronicles the exploits of celebrated Navy pilots and wingmen Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War. Directed by J.D. Dillard and starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski.

“Bones and All” (theaters): Director Luca Guadagnino’s latest film follows a young woman with cannibalistic tendencies as she goes on a journey of love and self-discovery. Starring Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny.

“Good Night Oppy” (Prime Video): This documentary from director Ryan White tells the story of Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover that traversed the red planet for nearly 15 years.

Nov. 24

“Disenchanted” (Disney+): The sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted” finds Giselle going up against a threat to both her family and home kingdom of Andalasia. Directed by Adam Shankman and starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Maya Rudolph.

November TBD

“Armageddon Time” (theaters): Writer-director James Gray took a lot of inspiration for this deeply personal drama from his early years in 1980s Queens, New York City. Starring Banks Repeta, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Dec. 9

“Something from Tiffany’s” (Prime Video): This adaptation of Melissa Hill’s 2011 novel of the same name stars Zoey Deutch as a woman whose life is upended when she ends up with an engagement ring that was meant for someone else. Directed by Daryl Wein and also starring Shay Mitchell and Leah Jeffries.

Dec. 14

“A Man Called Otto” (theaters): The second big-screen adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel “A Man Called Ove” stars Tom Hanks as a grumpy widower whose new neighbors help him find a new lease on life. Directed by Marc Forster and also starring Rachel Keller, Mariana Trevino and Cameron Britton.

Dec. 16

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (theaters): The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” follows Jake Sully as he fights to protect his family and the entire Na’vi race from outside forces. Directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

“Nanny” (Prime Video): An immigrant working as a nanny for a wealthy New York City family works to bring her own child to the U.S. Directed by Nikyatu Jusu and starring Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector.

Dec. 21

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (theaters): This sequel to 2011’s “Puss in Boots” finds the titular anthropomorphic feline on a quest to restore all of his nine lives. This animated adventure features the voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman and Florence Pugh.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (theaters): Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in this musical biopic about the late R&B and pop legend’s life and career. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and also starring Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci and Tamara Tunie.

Dec. 25

“Women Talking” (theaters): A group of Mennonite women hold a secret meeting to discuss the series of sexual assaults perpetrated by the men in their colony. Directed by Sarah Polley and starring Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw.

Dec. 30

“Wildcat” (Prime Video): This documentary from directors Melissa Lesh and Trevor Frost follows a British Afghanistan veteran struggling with depression and PTSD who relocates to the Amazon rainforest and fosters a baby ocelot with an American scientist.

December TBD

“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” (theaters): This adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s memoir of the same name chronicles Ausiello’s relationship with late photographer Kit Cowan. Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field and Bill Irwin.