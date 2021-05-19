Father Chris' punk rock band draws attention with release of documentary that follows band’s beginning, its tragedy and its revival

GREENSBORO — Father Christopher Foley's punk-rock roots are drawing more attention.
A documentary about the Holy Cross Orthodox Church priest's early days as a member of the 1990s college band Luxury, is available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play. It follows a limited release in theaters and screenings at various festivals to acclaim.
"For us, the music wasn't about the fame," Foley said. "It was about something connecting within us. It floors us to think we had an impact on anyone's life."
After the showings in New York in 2019, the documentary toured smaller theaters such as the Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem, where it sold out.
"Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury," includes archival footage and interviews. Even before the documentary the group's songs were on digital music services like Spotify.
"I saw them at Cornerstone under a little tent," wrote fan Daniel Johnson on the group's Facebook page, "and it still stands as the greatest experience I've ever had seeing a band live."
The band, which came back together in the studio and recorded its fifth album "Trophies," to coincide with the documentary release, hasn't planned any tours. However, it will play two dates later this year — as part of "Furnace Fest" in Birmingham, Alabama, and on a stop in Atlanta, where the band members are from.
"That was the biggest surprise about that last album," the 49-year-old Foley said. "That these fans were still around and that social media made a way to connect with them."
And they’re vocal.
“Frock & Roll!” quipped fan Greg Fleming while watching a Facebook Live session on the group’s Facebook page.
It's also the first time their children will see their fathers perform. One of Foley's sons, 20-year-old Aiden, is a music producer and in the band Dune Sea, where he also plays bass guitar like his dad. Two other children also have the music bug, and play piano.
"They’ve dug out all my (Luxury) T-shirts that I can’t fit into anymore," Foley said of his four sons, who will join him and his wife and the other members' families at both shows. "The last show we played together was when my 22-year-old was a year old, so they've never seen me perform."
The group has nixed any ideas of touring — they have all moved on, with three, including Foley in the priesthood. But they've re-pressed some of their old albums on vinyl, which can also be downloaded.
Back when they were in college, the high-energy Luxury went from playing clubs in Georgia to music festivals and eventually snared a recording contract.
Early days
Foley's past reaches back to Toccoa, Ga., where he grew up in an Evangelical Protestant Christian congregation.
In the early 1990s, the airwaves were being defined by bands like Nirvana, which had religious undercurrents to its music.
Luxury — originally called The Shrouds — included Foley; lead singer Lee Bozeman, who sometimes wore suits from the 1950s and skinny ties; brother Jamey Bozeman on guitar; Glenn Black, the drummer; and fan-turned-guitarist Matt Hinton.
Foley — hair occasionally dyed black — rocked a bass guitar.
"We were Christians, but it wasn't a Christian band," Foley said of Luxury. "We were friends who wanted to create good music."
Foley describes Luxury's sound as "pretty vocals behind aggressive beats and moves."
National Public Radio dubbed Luxury the band listened to by kids too cool for Amy Grant and other Christian pop artists.
“Amy Grant and stuff like that didn’t speak to us,” Foley said.
Foley, the Bozeman brothers and Black attended Toccoa Falls College, an evangelical Bible college, and played coffee houses and venues geared toward Christian youth.
Behind the music, these friends also searched for deeper spiritual meaning. They eventually discovered the Orthodox Church teachings, which focus on the liturgy and a one-on-one relationship with Christ.
Record deal, and tragedy
Luxury, while loud and driven by guitars, was about good music.
After finally getting on a secondary stage at a days-long youth festival in rural Illinois, the band drew the attention of the owner of Tooth and Nails Records, an independent national label focused on smaller artists.
"We were loading up our stuff, and he said, 'I want to sign you,'" Foley recalled.
A college friend studying law looked at their contract and told the band not to sign it. They wouldn't, for example, retain publishing rights to any of their music. They also wouldn't make much money.
But that didn't matter.
"We were young," Foley explained. "We just wanted our stuff out there."
The group recorded its first album in 1995, "Amazing and Thank You," and then toured extensively. At a stop in Kansas City in front of about 100 people, they spotted young people singing along with them.
"This was before the internet, so these kids had to go buy the album in a record store," Foley said. "That floored us because we were this band from this tiny town in Georgia."
When the group went Illinois for another music festival later that year, they were on the main stage.
"They were wearing our shirts," Foley remembered.
Then tragedy struck.
Leaving the festival, the tour van wrecked. Foley and three others who couldn't fit in the van were in a car trailing them. "I watched that van flip three times," Foley recalls. "Even when I play it back in my head, it's always in slow motion."
There were no fatalities. But as members healed from a litany of broken bones and more serious injuries, they went on hiatus and shifted priorities.
"The thought of going on tours for months at a time no longer appealed to us," Foley said.
Eventually, Foley and lead singer Lee Bozeman helped start a small Orthodox Church in Toccoa.
Foley, a lay leader who taught Sunday school and assisted the priest, decided to enter seminary and finished in 2006.
The Bozeman brothers would do the same in 2009. Foley — by then Father Christopher Foley — would join the two of them at the altar during their ordinations. Their wives and children were in the pews.
It was both profound and amusing.
"I remember leaning over to them and saying, "How on earth did we get here?'" Foley said.
Foley saw his life as trading one stage for another. He has overseen the growth of Holy Cross from a mission to a congregation. The church is part of the Orthodox Church in America, which shares lineage with Greek and other Eastern Orthodox congregations. Foley was assigned to lead the congregation the Triad in 2006.
The church draws its members from across the state. The congregation has purchased and blessed land as part of a capital campaign for a church to be built in Kernersville but is currently using the ground floor of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem. It previously held services in High Point.
"Now, as a priest, my life is not just my own," Foley says. "But I remembered a priest in seminary saying you have to have a hobby for your sanity. Music is mine."
Still, he doesn't pull out his guitar during services.
Reunification and a documentary
It was four years later, in 2013, when Foley got "the call."
"Lee — Father David now — calls me up and says, 'I've been writing some songs,'" Foley recalled.
The conversation would lead to the band's first CD since three of its members became priests.
At the time Black, the drummer, was working through health problems. Hinton, the other guitarist, had turned a burrito business out of his home into a string of successful restaurants.
Lee Bozeman told him about a proposed Kickstarter campaign. The crowdfunding website lets people pitch an idea or need and asks others to donate money.
"That, I wasn't so sure about," Foley admitted.
On the first day, the pitch raised over half of the $14,000 needed to get a CD made.
Online alternative music publications shared the link. More money came.
"We thought, 'Wow, this could really happen,'" Foley said.
Fans shared how they had already introduced "Flaming Youth Flames On" and Luxury's other music to their children.
A second Kickstarter campaign raised more than $100,000 for the documentary film.
Hinton, once a fan and member of another band, joined the group in 1999. He also was an aspiring filmmaker and had concert footage and even scenes of band members in the hospital.
"It was almost like he was destined to make this film," Foley said.
Foley is in awe of the finished product.
"It's a powerful story," Foley said of the group finding faith on the other side of tragedy.
The group has been writing and working on more music. The band, which now has a publicist, also has signed a distribution deal with an independent record company. Foley said the members are probably recouping the money they put out during the recent process. But that's OK, too, he said.