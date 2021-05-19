Father Chris' punk rock band draws attention with release of documentary that follows band’s beginning, its tragedy and its revival

"They were wearing our shirts," Foley remembered.

Then tragedy struck.

Leaving the festival, the tour van wrecked. Foley and three others who couldn't fit in the van were in a car trailing them. "I watched that van flip three times," Foley recalls. "Even when I play it back in my head, it's always in slow motion."

There were no fatalities. But as members healed from a litany of broken bones and more serious injuries, they went on hiatus and shifted priorities.

"The thought of going on tours for months at a time no longer appealed to us," Foley said.

Eventually, Foley and lead singer Lee Bozeman helped start a small Orthodox Church in Toccoa.

Foley, a lay leader who taught Sunday school and assisted the priest, decided to enter seminary and finished in 2006.

The Bozeman brothers would do the same in 2009. Foley — by then Father Christopher Foley — would join the two of them at the altar during their ordinations. Their wives and children were in the pews.

It was both profound and amusing.

"I remember leaning over to them and saying, "How on earth did we get here?'" Foley said.