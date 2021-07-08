Film review: 'Summer of Soul' may be the best documentary of the year

In " Summer of Soul," Questlove pulls off an extraordinary feat, turning these endless hours of footage into not just an exciting concert film, but an elegant and essential historical document of a particularly fraught and powerful moment in history. It is sometimes celebratory, sometimes critical and never less than utterly engaging. And although it's Questlove's first film, you'd never know it.

It is extraordinary how much information and music is packed into these two hours. The film delves into the various musical styles of the moment, how some artists such as Stevie Wonder and David Ruffin were evolving, the diversity of Harlem itself, the Puerto Rican influence (with commentary from Lin-Manuel Miranda), the divisions in the community (including an emotional Marilyn McCoo talking about the criticisms that the Fifth Dimension had a "white sound"), as well as the local and national sociopolitical context. And somehow nothing feels like it's getting the short shrift.

Questlove and editor Joshua L. Pearson also know when to feature a full performance as opposed to just clips for ultimate impact. There's a reason Nina Simone and "Backlash Blues" is saved for last.