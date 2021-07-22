Henry Golding fulfills action hero dream with ‘Snake Eyes’

Henry Golding wasn’t toying around while preparing to bring to life a classic G.I. Joe hero in the new “Snake Eyes” film.

For two months before production even began, the actor immersed himself in the rigorous training and intricate stunt work necessary to embody the titular sword-wielding warrior trained by Japanese ninjas.

“Going into a movie like this, you cannot go in halfhearted,” Golding, 34, told the Daily News. “You really have to commit because there’s so much on the line. We wanted to see the actors doing the sequences. There’s none of this flourishing swords, waving it around in the air. The movements are so acute and so efficient — the way it should be, especially in the world of samurais and ninjas.”

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” provides a backstory for one of the most popular characters in the G.I. Joe line of action figures and comics.

For Golding, that meant uncovering the mystery behind a fighter known for his slick black mask in ways fans have never seen before.