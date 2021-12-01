Here are some not-so-typical Christmas movies to watch

The red cups are out at Starbucks, which can only mean one thing — holiday season is here. Now is a perfect time to grab your favorite blanket, snuggle in and watch a holiday movie.
But these aren't your typical holiday movies. If you're in the mood for something a little different, this list is for you.
'Bad Santa'
(2003)
Synopsis: Posing as a mall Santa and his elf, reprehensible Willie and his partner rip off shopping outlets around the holidays. It is a child that makes this con man begin to care again.
How to watch: Amazon and Apple TV
What to know: May not be suitable for Grandma. Bad Santa isn't for everyone, and to put it mildly is very inappropriate, but it is funny with some (strong emphasis on some) heartwarming moments.
'Die Hard'
(1988)
Synopsis: New York police officer John McClane flies out to California to spend the holidays with his children and his estranged wife, Holly. When terrorists storm Nakatomi Plaza and take hostages, including Holly, John is their only hope.
How to watch: Amazon, HBO Max and Hulu
What to know: It's a holiday movie.
'Gremlins'
(1984)
Synopsis: A salesman heads to Chinatown looking for a Christmas gift for his son and buys Gizmo, the cute little Mogwai, from the grandson of a local shopkeeper after the shopkeeper refused to sell to him. He is given strict instructions to never expose Gizmo to bright light, keep him away from water and never under any circumstance feed him after midnight. Of course, the rules are broken, and chaos ensues on Christmas Eve.
How to watch: Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon and Apple TV
What to know: A dark holiday movie with some laughs and heart, Gizmo is still the cutest, and the gremlins are still the nastiest.
'Happiest Season'
(2020)
Synopsis: A young woman, Kristen Stewart, plans to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party only to discover that her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents.
How to watch: Hulu
What to know: Heartfelt with strong performances, this movie will move you to tears.
'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'
(2020)
Synopsis: Decades after being betrayed by his apprentice, Jeronicus Jangle, a once joyful toymaker, is a shell of his former self. An unexpected visit from his granddaughter will forever change his life and luck.
How to watch: Netflix
What to know: The acting, the music, the sets and Buddy 3000 will make you want to add this holiday movie newcomer to your annual rotation.
'Klaus'
(2019)
Synopsis: What happens when a reclusive woodsman skilled at making toys and a disgraced postman join forces? A new take on the Santa Claus story and a new family favorite movie.
How to watch: Netflix
What to know: Be prepared to be touched by this sweet little movie.
'Krampus'
(2015)
Synopsis: Forget about Santa's list. Whatever you do, make sure you're not on the list of Krampus, a horned beast who punishes those who have the Christmas spirit. The dysfunctional Engel family unknowingly summons the malevolent spirit. Will the family band together to save each other and defeat Krampus? Or will they be the next in a long line of victims?
How to watch: Amazon, Apple TV and Hulu
What to know: Funny, scary holiday fun but not for the whole family.
'Mixed Nuts'
(1994)
Synopsis: A dark comedy directed by Nora Ephron and starring Steve Martin, this unconventional holiday movie reminds us that family members are the ones we chose and that there is always hope.
How to watch: Amazon and check local listings
What to know: While this may not be an obvious choice for a holiday movie as the main character is the director of a suicide prevention hotline, there are memorable characters and tender moments.
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'
(1989)
Synopsis: With the best of intentions, Clark Griswold plans to host a traditional family Christmas. Cousin Eddie, electricity, a stingy boss and others try to thwart his vision for a picture-perfect holiday.
How to watch: Amazon and HBO Max
What to know: We all have a Cousin Eddie to some degree in our families.
'The Night Before'
(2015)
Synopsis: Three best friends (Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) gather for one last rowdy Christmas Eve celebration before one becomes a father and laughs, karaoke and life happens.
How to watch: Amazon, Apple TV and Hulu
What to know: Perfectly encapsulated by movie reviewer Richard Crouse, "a stoner comedy that is nuttier than Grandma's fruitcake but just as sweet."
'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
(1993)
Synopsis: Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack discovers Christmastown, with all bright colors and warm spirits, he kidnaps Santa Claus and takes over the role in an attempt to break the monotony of his life. What could go wrong?
How to watch: Amazon and Disney+
What to know: Jack Skellington may be a skeleton, but he's got a big heart.