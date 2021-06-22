Hidden gems to help you avoid the dreaded scroll hole

Hit a streaming rut? You may be feeling the fatigue after a year and a half of watching films at home. But dig deeper and you’ll find some worthwhile films to spruce up the watchlist and prevent the dreaded scroll hole.

Here are a few hidden gems to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.

Recently added to Netflix is the 1984 Walter Hill-directed rock musical “Streets of Fire,” starring Diane Lane, Willem Dafoe and Rick Moranis. The film features Lane as the lead singer of Ellen Aim and the Attackers, singing (or lip syncing) soaring anthems composed by Jim Steinman, the songwriter behind some of the biggest rock ballads of all time (“Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”). Catch this cult hit before it slips away into the algorithm.

Also on Netflix, enjoy the darker side of Robert Pattinson in his transformed turn in the Safdie Brothers’ crime thriller “Good Time,” which has the same chaotic energy as their film that followed this one, “Uncut Gems.”