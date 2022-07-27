How well do you know Hollywood movies? Take this filming location quiz

Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it’s as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles.

But more and more, crews are packing up for faraway states and nations, many of them across Europe — even when stories have nothing to do with the places where they are filmed.

How well do you know Hollywood filming locations? To test your knowledge, The Times has put together a quiz. Answers are at the bottom.

1. Where were HBO’s “Catherine the Great” and “Chernobyl” shot?

a) Poland

b) Russia

c) Estonia

d) Lithuania

2. This car chase scene from a major science-fiction thriller was filmed in Tallinn, Estonia. What movie is it from?

a) “Jurassic World Dominion”

b) “Tenet”

c) “Black Panther”

d) “Mad Max: Fury Road”

3. To re-create the western front in France during World War I, which area of the United Kingdom was used in the film “1917”?

a) East London

b) Salisbury Plain

c) Dover

d) The Cotswolds

4. “Dune,” starring Timothee Chalamet, was shot in several nations. Which two of these are among them?

a) Hungary

b) Jordan

c) Norway

d) Czech Republic

5. Which site in Lithuania was not a filming location for “Stranger Things Season 4”?

a) Lukiskes Prison, Vilinus

b) St. Nicholas Church, Semeliskes

c) Kyviskes Aerodrome, Kyviskes

d) Bell Tower at Cathedral Square, Vilnius

6. In “Game of Thrones,” this city was used to represent King’s Landing.

a) Sofia, Bulgaria

b) Belfast, Northern Ireland

c) Dubrovnik, Croatia

d) Glasgow, Scotland

7. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” has scenes that take place in China, Bhutan and Berlin. Where is the main studio where the movie was shot?

a) Leavesden, United Kingdom

b) Frankfurt, Germany

c) Thessaloniki, Greece

d) Jakar, Bhutan