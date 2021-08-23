It's back-to-school time! Here are 24 movies and TV shows to inspire spirit

School is will soon be back in session but will it stay that way? Masks or no masks? Lunch in the room or on the cafeteria?

It’s confusing. And when we get confused, we like to do what Americans always do when they don’t know how to behave in certain circumstances: We watch how characters handle the same issues in the movies and on TV.

It was in just that spirit that we compiled this collection of some of our favorite movies and television shows about school. We limited ourselves to high school films because college just doesn’t have that same back-to-school feel.

In addition, there are so many great shows and films about high school sports that we decided not to include them here.

These shows entertain, enlighten and inform us. They can make us nostalgic for our old school days — or make us glad we’re finished with them. For people still in school, the films can serve as a kind of guide through their turbulent teenage years.

Film