Local Black farmer Samantha Foxx hopes film promotes 'healing aspect to being connected to the land'

She favors sustainable farming methods, without harmful sprays. And she has been featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and in Southern Living magazine.

Some of her first products were (and still are) natural soap, elderberry syrup and a “fire tonic.”

She tends to grow a little of this and a little of that, including scotch bonnet peppers, collard greens and watermelons. She also has kept egg-laying hens and honey bees.

Christine Rucker, a former Winston-Salem Journal photographer photographed and wrote about Foxx for the December 2019 issue of Bitter Southerner magazine that ran with the headline of “The Lipstick Queen of Farming.” That was a nod to Foxx’s penchant for dressing up — as much as a farmer can — and working in makeup and lipstick. (A habit that comes at least partly from Foxx’s previous career as a hair and makeup stylist.)

With Rucker’s photos and the catchy headline, the magazine story got some traction online, and that’s how Dixon heard about Foxx. “Bitter Southerner is based in Atlanta, that’s where Courtney is from, and the story went kind of viral,” Foxx said.

Dixon got in touch with Foxx and visited her several times last year during the pandemic to make the 16-minute “Believe in Ghosts.”