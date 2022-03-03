Marvel series, including ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ land at Disney+

Like Thanos and his stones, Disney+ has finally collected all of the Marvel series.

Marvel’s live-action series, many of which were recently pulled off Netflix, will all move to Disney+ on March 16, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Among them are “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” This puts them in the same home as new shows like “Moon Knight,” “Hawkeye” and “Wandavision,” as well as the Marvel movie collection.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming, said in a statement.

In conjunction with the move, Disney+ is also launching an update to its parental controls, including a PIN, that can restrict profiles by content ratings; Netflix had some of the series listed with a TV-MA rating.