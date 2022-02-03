‘Moonfall’ star John Bradley reveals how they brought the epic space disaster film to life

Bradley, 33, describes his character as feeling “intensely frustrated” that nobody listens to him, and said it was important to capture the single-mindedness of KC in his portrayal.

“It wasn’t that I looked at conspiracy theories in so much as I looked at conspiracy theorists,” Bradley said of his approach to the role. “I looked into their energy, that energy of ‘I believe what I believe, and if anybody says anything to the contrary, I will just refuse to engage with it.’”

Halle Berry also stars in “Moonfall” as one of the heads of NASA, while Patrick Wilson plays a disgraced former astronaut.

The movie sees their characters team up with Bradley’s for an expedition into space he said was unlike anything done before.

“I’ve done green-screen stuff before, but it’s never been in a situation where I’ve had to completely imagine something that nobody has any frame of reference for,” Bradley said. “When we were filming those scenes, we were acting the part of people flying through space, but the only thing we had to go off was (writer-director) Roland (Emmerich) with a microphone telling us what we were supposed to be seeing out the window.”