Movie review: A generic modern fairy tale in 'The Royal Treatment'

Naturally, Prince Thomas (played by Mena Massoud, who starred in the live-action “Aladdin”) finds Izzy to finish the cut and invites her and her employees to Lavania to do the hair and makeup for his wedding, because the movie has to keep going somehow and neither logic nor reality seems to govern plot developments here.

But for as generally appealing as Izzy is, Prince Thomas is woefully underdeveloped. It’s a good thing Massoud has some innate charisma going for him because his character is somehow both bland and ridiculous. He’s sheltered enough to feel like he’s never had a conversation with anyone who wasn’t in his immediate employ, but then casually mentions how he’s also been on subways before because he went to school in America. Massoud also makes the interesting choice to speak without any sort of continental accent — perhaps it was that American education, or perhaps it’s just an indication of the movie’s overall quality and attention to detail.