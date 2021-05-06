Movie review: According to Michael B. Jordan, the time is payback o’clock and counting in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’

Clancy’s 1993 “Without Remorse” was set in 1969-70 amid the Vietnam War, dealing also with Kelly’s rebound relationship, after losing his wife in a fatal car accident, with a stateside prostitute ensnared in the international drug trade.

All that’s gone now. The script, credited to Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water,” “Wind River”) and game alum Will Staples, begins in Syria, with a Navy SEALs hostage rescue. This involves Kelly, fellow SEAL Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith, most welcome) and their comrades, working with limited intel provided by shifty CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell, playing a “Who Can You Trust?” game of his own with the audience). They learn soon enough that the bad people are Russian, not Syrian. And Something is Definitely Up.

From there “Without Remorse” jumps to a three-months-later series of retaliatory assassinations on members of the SEALs operation, bringing the war home and making it personal. Who can Kelly rely upon? The military? The CIA? The U.S. Secretary of State, played by Guy Pearce?

As the movie moves from Aleppo to D.C. to Russia (played by Germany, where the film was shot, mostly in Berlin), director Sollima’s facility with violent mayhem mitigates the dumbness. Veteran cinematographer Philippe Rousselot gives it all an impressive sheen, slightly above its medium-budget pay grade.