Movie review: Action rules the day in Russo brothers' entertaining 'The Gray Man'

"The Gray Man" is in constant danger of becoming a "John Wick" flick, as entertaining as those can be.

The big-budget, star-studded, spy-versus-spy affair from Netflix is so packed with action that it tiptoes the line between a squint-for-it realism and all-out lunacy.

That it maintains an emotional center even as scenes with a significant amount of dialogue increasingly give way to those booming with gunfire and explosions makes it a winner.

We are introduced to Gosling's Court Gentry in prison, where he is being visited by a CIA man, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"), there to recruit him into Sierra, a top-secret program that trains criminals to be highly skilled operatives. Court becomes Sierra Six, aka "Six," and we next see him years later in the middle of fireworks of both the literal and figurative varieties in Bangkok.

Six is in Thailand to assassinate a high-value target, whom, he comes to discover after things go sideways, is Sierra Four. Six wonders why his boss, Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"), would want a Sierra man dead and begins to follow a trail to the truth after getting a nudge by Four.

With Six no longer under his control, Carmichael wants him, like Four, permanently out of the picture. Once more conventional means of getting to him fail, Carmichael turns to Chris Evans' Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA man whose tactics proved to be too dirty for the agency to accept.

Lloyd attempts to gain leverage on Six not only by threatening the life of Fitzroy, his since-retired handler, but also that of Fitzroy's young niece, Claire (Julia Butters, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"). (In flashback sequences, we see a bond that formed between Six and Claire, whose heart condition requires a pacemaker.)

Also key to the mix is a fellow CIA agent, Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas, who shared the screen with Evans in 2019's "Knives Out." Dani was with Six in Bangkok and eventually throws in with him — only after Carmichael accuses her of being in cahoots with the rogue agent.

With apologies to all the periphery characters, "The Gray Man" is almost entirely about the game of cat-and-mouse being played by Lloyd and Six.

It's heightened by the enjoyably over-the-top performance by Evans, who seems thrilled to be chewing the scenery as the polar opposite of Captain America for the filmmaker Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony). The brothers also directed 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

Gosling ("La La Land," "Blade Runner 2049"), meanwhile, is much more subtle as Six, the movie's titular character, operating in the gray areas of espionage work. Rarely the fiery type, Gosling runs the risk here of seeming almost disinterested at times, but his performance nonetheless is largely interesting, and he generally makes the most of the little moments.

It is easy to recommend this slick-but-not-too-slick globetrotting adventure. "The Gray Man" may have empty calories, but it's also tasty.