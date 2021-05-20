Movie review: Angelina Jolie leads tense 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

The film is a little scant on key details — the whole chase is set off by Connor’s dad discovering some criminal conspiracy big enough to warrant blowing up the district attorney’s home (yes, with the family inside). But because there was only one team sent to kill off the two people with knowledge of the conspiracy, Connor and his dad get a few days’ head start to drive from their Florida home to Montana to seek help from his brother-in-law sheriff (Bernthal).

Jolie’s Hannah meanwhile has been relegated to tower duty after she failed to save three boys in the woods during a massive fire. It might be a bit of a stretch, but she sells it with her steely gaze and cool swagger. At least here, everyone acknowledges her otherworldly beauty. And she gets her chance to help another young boy when she spots Connor running through the woods.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny. There are too many threads left dangling and characters left unexplored, including Hannah herself. We get to see her as one-of-the-boys at the beginning with as much ego as a test pilot and a few flashbacks to the tragedy that seems to define her, but otherwise she’s an enigma.

Some of the forest fires are also distractingly digital. And yet, it’s an effective and watchable chase film that keeps you on the edge of your seat enough to make it worthwhile. And it’s a great breakout role for Medina Senghore, who gets to play a kick-butt survival expert who’s also six months pregnant. It’s just not a film you’re going to be thinking much about five minutes after it ends.