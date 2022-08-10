Movie review: Apple TV+ release 'Luck' has appeal but can't stand with big-screen counterparts from Pixar

Does luck influence our lives? Are some people lucky? And, conversely, are some people unlucky?

In the world of the mildly enjoyable but overstuffed computer-animated movie “Luck” — a production of Skydance Animation on Apple TV+ — the answers to those questions are yes, yes and oh my gosh, yes.

In fact, Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) may just be the unluckiest person in the world. Lots of little things go wrong for her all the time — she can’t even toast a piece of bread without things going haywire.

More importantly, though, the resident of the Summerland Home for Girls has never been lucky enough to find her “forever family.”

“Yeah,” says Sam, who’s now 18, “sure missed the boat on that one. On the upside, now I can put all that hoping behind me.”

It’s time for her to move out of Summerland — leaving behind young friends such as Hazel (Adelynn Spoon) — and into an apartment. To keep it, she’ll need to be in school and work.

We really get a sense of just how unlucky Sam is at the new digs, where, among other problems, a broom falls against the bathroom doorknob, locking her inside, and then said doorknob comes apart as she pulls on it while trying to free herself.

It’s not much better at her new job at a crafts superstore, where cheerful store manager Marv (Lil Rel Howery) gives her responsibilities that bring with them little risk of her damaging the inventory.

At the orphanage, Sam and Hazel have talked much about luck and were always on the lookout for a lucky penny.

“Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck,” they’d say.

Well, after a dejected Sam has an encounter with a black cat on the street, she finds one — and boy does her luck change. Appealingly selfless, Sam wants nothing more than to give the good-luck charm to Hazel before a fast-approaching visit with a couple looking to adopt. But giving it away does not go well for Sam.

The best thing “Luck” has to offer is the lesson it gets to about bad luck and how, if handled correctly, it isn’t so bad. That’s a good one for the little ones — and it’s enough to nudge it into the Land of the Recommended.