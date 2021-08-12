Movie review: Aretha biopic earns 'Respect,' honors Queen of Soul's rise

As her first husband, Ted White, Marlon Wayans is confined to villain tactics, and he often feels like he’s putting on serious voice. Marc Maron has a little more to play with — and winds up having a lot more fun — as music producer Jerry Wexler, who’s both in awe of Franklin’s talent and afraid of incurring her wrath.

Bit roles are filled in by Mary J. Blige, who has an electrifying scene as Dinah Washington, and Audra McDonald — once in the running to play Aretha — as Franklin’s mother, whose death at an early age is a formative event in Franklin’s life.

It all builds to her legendary performance at Los Angeles’ New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where Franklin recorded her “Amazing Grace” album over two nights in early 1972, which allows the film to be bookended by scenes in church. It’s an appropriate stopping point in tracing Franklin’s rise, a career triumph that saw her royalty achieved, and Hudson — whose performance feels more natural as the film goes on — is never better than she is in the film’s home stretch.